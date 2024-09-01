Hyderabad: Schools To Remain Shut On Monday Due To Heavy Rain Alert

In response to a forecast of heavy rainfall in Telangana, all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday, September 2, 2024. The Hyderabad district collector made this announcement as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

“Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children,” the District Collector stated in a post on X.

Relief Efforts in Flood-Affected Areas

In Khammam, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu visited flood-affected areas and relief shelters, including Vagavedu Village in Madhira Mandal. He instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for flood victims and assess the situation on the ground.

Increased Water Flow in Hussain Sagar Lake

The water flow in Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad, has increased due to recent heavy rains. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has advised all government department officials to be on high alert to manage the situation effectively.

Weather Update and Warnings

According to Dr. K. Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. Red warnings have been issued for today and tomorrow in the East and Northeast districts of Telangana. North and South districts are under orange warnings, and all districts are under heavy rainfall warnings. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to experience moderate to heavy rains.

Recent Rainfall Reports

The IMD’s press release on Saturday highlighted that the Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana. Very heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Narayanpet, while heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mahabubabad, and at a few places in Warangal. Isolated rainfall was noted in B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy Districts of Telangana.

