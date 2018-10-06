The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed ABVP tasted victory after 8 years in 2018-19 University of Hyderabad Students Union (UoH SU) elections on Saturday, October 6. This comes as a second major victory for the ABVP. Recently it won in Delhi University's Students Union elections.

After a gap of perennial years, the Right-Wing students group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the 2018-19 University of Hyderabad Students Union (UoH SU) elections on Saturday, October 6. The last time ABVP was in power in the state was 2009-10, when it managed to taste victory in all key posts of the elections. Among the winners, Aarti Nagpal, a PhD Psychology student won as president by defeating her closest rival Erram Naveen Kumar of the SFI by 334 votes, as reported by the New Indian Express.

The post of Vice President was alloted to Amit Kumar of the ABVP, followed by General Secretary Dheeraj Sangoji. Joint Secretary to Praveen Chouhan. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was quick to congratulate the students for their victory, as it came after 8 years.

The victory comes as an unpredictable win as the University of Hyderabad has largely been dominated by either Students Federation of India (SFI), which is affiliated with Communist Party of India (Marxist) or by the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), which is the Ambedkarite students groups.

This comes as a second major victory for the ABVP. Recently it gained victory in Delhi University’s Students Union elections.

In Hyderabad, ABVP had contested with 2 alignments, one with OBC Federation and and other Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal, while the SFI was a lone participator, ASA had contested in alliance with 6 other students groups.

