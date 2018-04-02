The Hyderabad traffic cop, Gopal noticed a poor old lady sitting next to the road near JNTU in Kukatpally area and touched by the lady's pitiable condition, the cop sat down with her and fed her with his own hands. Moved by the condition of the lady, Gopal bought her puris and sabji. A shopkeeper told cop that the lady was abandoned by her sons. The cop was also thanked for showing the department in a positive light.

Recently a video of a Hyderabad policeman feeding an elderly homeless lady has gone viral on social media and is garnering all praises for the security official. The humane act by Hyderabad Traffic police station home guard, identified as B Gopal (1275) has gone viral on various social media platforms on Sunday. After the act was highlighted, Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy honoured Gopal for his ‘heroic’ act. The Hyderabad traffic cop, Gopal noticed a poor old lady sitting next to the road near JNTU in Kukatpally area and touched by the lady’s pitiable condition, the cop sat down with her and fed her with his own hands.

Moved by the condition of the lady, Gopal bought her puris and sabji. The act was captured by several people who were present at the spot but didn’t bother to help the lady at first. As per reports, the Hyderabad cop said that he had been noticing the lady at the same spot from past three days. On Sunday, he finally decided to feed her as she looked very weak. As per reports, on Sunday when Gopal came back to the place to check police preparations as the Home Minister was visiting the area. After the cop noticed the lady sitting in the same place again, he fed her the food.

ALSO READ: Kannauj: Couple found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh after parents fix girl’s marriage elsewhere

Later, when he enquired with locals shops about the old lady, a shopkeeper told him that she was abandoned by her sons. As per reports, after listing to her story, Gopal who was earlier about to buy her a cup of tea, bought her puris. Gopal also fed her the food as she seemed weak to even hold the plate. When the Home Minister, police authorities got to know about this kind gesture they called him in and appreciate his gesture. They also thanked him for showing the department in the positive light.

ALSO READ: Public transport in Kerala to remain suspended as trade unions announce 24-hour strike

ALSO READ: SC/ST Atrocities Act protests: Punjab to remain shut tomorrow after Bharat Bandh call by Dalit groups

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App