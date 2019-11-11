Hyderabad train accident: Railway authorities said a glitch in signal could have led to two trains coming on the same track.

MMTS-Kurnool Intercity express accident in Hyderabad: The head on collision took place between Kacheguda-Malakpet railway stations in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Hyderabad train accident: One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after the Lingampalli-Falaknuma Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train (Train No 47175) rammed into a stationary Kurnool Intercity express train (Tran No 17028) at Kacheguda railway station on Monday. The injured, including MMTS driver, have been admitted to a local hospital, reports said. As many as three coaches of the MMTS train have been damaged.

The head-on collision took place between Kacheguda-Malakpet railway stations in Hyderabad. Railway authorities said a glitch in signal could have led to two trains coming on the same track. A major disaster was averted as many people managed to come out of the train as it was moving at a slow pace.

The Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS is one of the prominent trains of Indian railways that runs between Lingampalli and Falaknuma. The passenger train covers a total distance of 38 km at an average speed of 28 km/hour and it has 22 stoppages.

Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity express from Kurnool town to Secunderabad Junction. The train covers 243 km distance in 5 hour 30 minutes and has 13 stoppages.

