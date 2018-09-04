Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: Eleven years after twin bomb blasts at Hyderabad's Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park that claimed over 44 lives and left 68 injured, a local court is most likely to pronounce its verdict in the case on Tuesday. Earlier on August 27, Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge T Srinivas Rao postponed the judgement in the case to September 4.

Eleven years after twin bomb blasts at Hyderabad’s Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park that claimed over 44 lives and left 68 injured, a local court is most likely to pronounce its verdict in the case on Tuesday. Earlier on August 27, Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge T Srinivas Rao postponed the judgement in the case to September 4. During the hearing, the five accused arrested by Telangana Police’s Counter Intelligence (CI) wing — Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik and Tarik Anjum — were produced before the court through video conferencing from the Cherlapalli Central Prison.

An investigation headed by the CI had alleged that all the five accused who have been arrested are alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives. Reports said that the agency had filed four chargesheets against the five accused. Besides this, two other absconding accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal, were also named by the agency in the chartgesheets.

During the blasts, around 32 people were killed and 47 sustained injuries at the popular eatery Gokul Chat. On the other hand, 12 others died and 21 left injured in a bomb blast at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park.

ALSO READ: DMK chief MK Stalin dares state govt to arrest him before making fascist remarks on BJP

The prosecution claims Aneeq Shafique Sayeed was the one who allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal was the one behind Gokul Chat bomb blast. The other bomb, the unexploded one, was planted by Ismail Chowdhari. Tarik Anjum was arrested for giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts.

The chargesheets under relevant provisions of IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act were filed following the twin blasts on August 25, 2007. The accused have also been charged for the recovery of unexploded bomb recovered from a foot over bridge at Hyderabad’s Dilsuknagar area.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA’s son threatens to kill Jyotiraditya Scindia, arrested

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More