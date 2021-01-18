Lack of toilets and improper maintenance of existing facilities have made it difficult for many children in the state to attend their schools, due to which, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a toilet maintenance fund of 445 crores in order to ensure healthy and hygienic sanitation practices in government schools

Lack of toilets and improper maintenance of existing facilities have made it difficult for many children in the state to attend their schools. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a toilet maintenance fund of 445 crores in order to ensure healthy and hygienic sanitation practices in government schools. Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to establish a committee at the state, district, school or college level on the toilet management fund.

Speaking further on the issue, “Sanitary ware, plumbing problems should be fixed as soon as possible, the maintenance of toilets should be given the highest priority” said Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

With schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu Nedu, Vidya Kanuka, Jaganna Gorumudda, the state government has brought revolutionary changes in educational institutions. Quality teaching has been made available through out the English medium.

The conventional assumption, that government schools lack of basic amenities underwent a sea-change in 2020, thanks to various government programs. The determined approach of the government saw schools boasting of toilets with running water facility, electricity with fans and lights, drinking water, furniture for teachers and students, painting of buildings, major/minor repairs, green boards, English labs, compound walls and kitchen sheds.

Now, the state government has also set up an additional toilet fund to bring healthy conditions to schools and take steps to keep them maintained properly.

