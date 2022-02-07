The hashtag #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India on Sunday, with many individuals requesting that the company's products not be purchased in the nation.

Hyundai, the second-largest car manufacturer in India, has received harsh criticism when a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan posted a message on the company’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts expressing “solidarity with Kashmir” and supporting the “struggle for freedom.” ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ is an annual national holiday marked on February 5 to demonstrate sympathy for Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists operating from Indian territory.

Following it, Hyundai was trending on twitter for all the wrong reasons. The hashtag #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India on Sunday, with many individuals requesting that the company’s products not be purchased in the nation. “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” the tweet read. According to Twitter users, an account associated to Hyundai’s affiliate Kia Corp. also posted identical social media messages. Meanwhile, on Monday, the original posts were pulled down.

Hello @Hyundai_Global ,How come your official handle in Pak is supporting terror state Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir ?@HyundaiIndia If you can’t respect sovereignty of my nation,Pack your bags and leave my country !

Friends,Keep retweeting till @Hyundai_Global apologise ! pic.twitter.com/zbtth6NklS — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 6, 2022

Hyundai Motors India responded to the situation by posting a statement on social media emphasizing its commitment to the Indian market. The company stands strongly for its “strong ethos” of honoring nationalism, according to a social media post. Hyundai Motor India’s “unsolicited” social media post, according to the firm, offends their unmatched devotion and service to “this great country.”

The company’s response has been slammed by top journalists and internet users. The response from Hyundai India, according to Editorji’s founder Vikram Chandra, “does not” make things better. Through his verified Twitter profile, IPS officer Arun Bothra claimed he was backing a boycott demand for the first time after finding “no remorse” in the statement.

Above all this, Hyundai is now also being accused of censoring Indian netizens who urged the company to tweet in favour of India, and who questioned whether they endorsed Hyundai Pakistan’s post. Hyundai India went on a blocking spree after Indian Twitter users attacked the firm over the tweet by Hyundai Pakistan, according to one Twitter user who was blocked by the automaker.

One tweet being critical about Hynduai and they block me 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@Hyundai_Global , thank you for showing how your system work. Only + feedback allowed by your system time to say #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/bzR4ruj4rP — Ajay Pillay 🇮🇳 (@ajaypillay06) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, calls to boycott Hyundai India are gathering traction on social media. Several users have contacted the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to demand harsh action against the South Korean automaker.