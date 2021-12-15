Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday cleared the clouds of uncertainty over his availability for the ODI series in South Africa. India’s tour of South Africa, 2021-22, consists of two series: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues. The Men in Blue will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series. While the squad for the Test series has been announced, India’s squad for the ODI series is yet to be announced. Talking about his availability in the ODIs squad, former ODI and T20I captain Virat Kohli, in the press conference while replying to the query of ANI said, “I was and I am available for selection all this time.”

“You shouldn’t be asking me this question honestly, you should ask the people who are writing about the things based on their sources because as far as I am concerned, I was always available,” Kohli continued. “I didn’t have any communication with BCCI to say that I want to rest. So there were a few things that came in the past as well where it was said I was attending some event or something which was also not true either. So all these people who were writing all these things on their sources to me they are absolutely not credible. So as I said I am available for selection in ODIs for South Africa and I was always keen to play,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODIs along with the T20I formats.