Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy at the government’s decision to award the Bharat Ratna to the late Karpoori Thakur, former Chief Minister of Bihar and a prominent advocate for social justice. In a tweet on [date], PM Modi highlighted the significance of conferring this honor during Thakur’s birth centenary and commended his dedication to uplifting the marginalized.

PM Modi praised Karpoori Thakur for being a beacon of social justice, emphasizing his tireless efforts to champion the cause of the downtrodden. The Prime Minister underscored Thakur’s enduring commitment to equality and empowerment, stating that the Bharat Ratna is a fitting recognition of his visionary leadership and indelible impact on India’s socio-political landscape.

Furthermore, PM Modi remarked that Karpoori Thakur’s life and work serve as an inspiration for achieving the goal of social justice. The prestigious award, according to the Prime Minister, not only honors Thakur’s remarkable contributions but also motivates others to continue his mission of building a more just and equitable society.

Describing Karpoori Thakur as the ‘Jan Nayak’ (People’s Leader), PM Modi acknowledged Thakur’s simplicity and monumental contributions to Indian politics. Born on January 24, 1924, in the Nai Samaj, one of the most backward sections of society, Thakur dedicated his political career to fighting social discrimination and inequality. As the Chief Minister of Bihar, he played a pivotal role in advocating affirmative action, providing representation and opportunities for the underprivileged.

Starting his political journey with the Praja Socialist Party, Karpoori Thakur later aligned with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as Bihar’s Chief Minister from 1977 to 1979. Subsequently, he joined the Janata Dal, signifying a significant shift in his political affiliation. Karpoori Thakur passed away on February 17, 1988, leaving behind a legacy of lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged.