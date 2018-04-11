A 50-year-old farmer hailing from Yavatmal district had committed suicide by drinking poison on Tuesday. The farmer left behind a suicide note where he accused also PM Modi and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The farmer had availed a loan of Rs 3 lakh on his private land and Rs 90,000 from a local cooperative society but after his crops were destroyed, he fell under massive debt. The family of the deceased farmer refused to accept the body for last rites.

Since the BJP came to came to power, they had been facing strong criticism from the Opposition as well as the farmers over their decisions of waving loans. Recently, a farmer from Maharashtra committed suicide and named Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the reason behind his death. The 50-year-old farmer hailing from Yavatmal district had committed suicide by drinking poison on Tuesday. The farmer left behind a suicide note where he accused also PM Modi and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The farmer was later identified as Shankar Bhaurao Chayre who was a native of Rajurwadi village, Maharashtra also sought help from the authorities for his help after his death. The matter escalated after the family of the deceased farmer refused to accept the body for last rites. The body was at Vasantrao Naik Medical College Hospital morgue. Refusing to accept the body of the farmer, the family said that either the state government should give them full compensation or PM Modi should pay them a visit to understand the problems they face of a daily basis.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM) President Kishore Tiwari announced that he would be visiting the farmer’s family and would be giving Rs 1,00,000 to the family as compensation on Wednesday. Talking to IANS, the leader said, “We shall provide an immediate relief of Rs. 100,000 to the family. Chayre leaves behind his wife, their three daughters (including one married) and a son. We have decided to adopt them by providing them with the full education, or if they are already qualified, with gainful employment to help the family survive.”

As per reports, the farmer had gone to the fields on Tuesday morning and tried to hang himself from free. However, after the branch snapped, he consumed poison and fell unconscious. Later, he was rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors termed him serious and advised him to go to Yavatmal town. After he reached the hospital, the doctors attending the farmer declared him dead. After a while, a suicide note was recovered where the farmer from Maharashtra had said that he had approached all the MPs and MLAs including the state ministers but it was ignored. He said that he had availed a loan of Rs 3 lakh on his private land and Rs 90,000 from a local cooperative society. The suicide note read, “I have a large debt burden, so I am committing suicide. The Narendra Modi government is responsible”.

