The infamous feud between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Kumar Vishwas and his party members just doesn’t seem to be settling anytime soon. After being constantly neglected by the party and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, the renowned Hindi poet, Kumar Vishwas has compared himself to veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani stating that he has become the ‘youngest Advani’ in Indian Politics. AAP’s Kumar Vishwas who is mostly known for his musical poems, made headlines after he gave a tough competition to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

As per reports, the following statements were made by AAP leader while he was participating in an event in Amethi. Speaking at the Kavi Sammelan, Kumar Vishwas said, “Before anyone makes fun of me, I am saying on my own that everyone wants to honour me as I have become the youngest Advani in politics”. The following statements came in as the leader was not given a Rajya Sabha seat by his party. Earlier in 2014, during the Lok Sabha elections, Kumar Vishwas had contested against Rahul Gandhi and stood at the fourth position. Kumar Vishwas said that he worked hard to establish AAP but was denied a ticket just like LK Advani was not given the Rajya Sabha berth by the BJP.

While participating in the Kavi Sammelan, Kumar Vishwas also took dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that ‘Modi ji planned to deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s accounts, but people close to him ran away with the money. First, it was Vijay Mallya and now Nirav Modi.’ He further mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi stating that his promises of development in Amethi were all vague. He said, “The potholes he had seen four years ago in Amethi has remained there despite Gandhi’s promises of development”.

