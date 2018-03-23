There are 11 candidates in the fray for the 10 Upper House seats of Uttar Pradesh and in order to secure a seat, at least 37 preference votes are needed. With more than 300 lawmakers, BJP is projected to easily win 8 seats while SP will face no hurdle in securing one seat with 47 lawmakers.

In a big blow to the new-found bonhomie between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), a prominent BSP MLA cross-voted for a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed candidate in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections on Friday. After casting his vote, MLA Anil Singh claimed he voted for BJP and his vote is with “Maharajji” (a popular honorific for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath).

It was a setback for the SP-BSP unity as they were vying to secure maximum possible seats from the 10 Rajya Sabha seats that are up for elections. On the other hand, BJP was expecting to reign supreme in at least 8 seats and with the crucial cross-vote, the expected number of seats are only going to increase for the saffron party.

I have voted for BJP, I don't know about the rest: Anil Singh, BSP MLA #RajyaSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/28R7njmfnP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2018

There are 11 candidates in the fray for the 10 Upper House seats of Uttar Pradesh and in order to secure a seat, at least 37 preference votes are needed. With more than 300 lawmakers, BJP is projected to easily win 8 seats while SP will face no hurdle in securing one seat with 47 lawmakers. In order to win the 9th seat, BJP needs a further 9 votes as it already boasts of a 28-vote cushion for the seat.

Earlier, regional heavyweight SP forged an alliance with the Mayawati-led BSP and performed remarkably in the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls held in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The highlight of the UP bypolls was the resounding victory of the alliance in Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Yogi Adityanath for over 20 years.

