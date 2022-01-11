In the run-up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the India News Manch, the largest UP- Uttarakhand poll conclave, is being held in Lucknow. The platform brings together all of the nation’s and region’s political elites. We interviewed Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as part of the big conclave. Here are some extracts from the interview:

The minister started the interview by talking about the achievements of the BJP in the state of Uttarakhand. He said, ” More than 1000 development projects have been initiated in Uttarakhand under the guidance of our honorable Prime minister. On one hand, there are the BJP’s doing, and on the other hand, are the wrongdoings on the opposition parties. Now it is upon the mindful public of Uttarakhand to choose between the two. I believe that our good work will be appreciated and BJP will win the 2022 elections with a heavy margin.”

Dhami further talked about the issues which are going to be discussed with the public during the upcoming elections. “We have done a lot of work in every sector be it railway, airway or roadway. I’ve been a part since 6th July an during the course of 6 months, we have taken major decisions for the development of the state. We took decisions on the long going spat between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and I want to thank Yogi Adityanath for resolving this issue. Since Modi has come into power, new records have been set everyday. I have gone around Uttarakhand and received blessings from the youth as well as the elders of the state. We will make new history this time.”

When asked about how he has been tackling the elite politicians of the state while being the face of the BJP party, Dhami said, “I am privileged to be the younger one amongst all. I often receive blessing for the elder members of the party. I am thankful to all and I am also looking forward to work under their guidance. I believe that the conditions of the roads are better since I have stepped in. Now there is more availability of doctors in Uttarakhand. We have now reduced the fees of the medical students from 4 lakh 50 thousand to 1 lakh 45 thousands. We have increased their stipend as well. Meanwhile, we have also increased the pension of our social workers. Moreover, Uttarakhand deserves a government which works hand-in-hand with the central government.”

Talking about the vote share of women and what all has the BJP done for them in the state, the chief minister revealed, “Women power has a big role in the working of the state of Uttarakhand. Through our campaigns, a lot of women have gotten directly employed. The Lok Sabha Ayog is working day and night to generate further employment for the people of the state. It is to be noted that only government jobs will not be sufficient to curb the problem of unemployment. We have to generate jobs in other sectors as well”

The chief minister ended the interview by talking about the various plans of the Modi government to develop the tourism sector in Uttarakhand. Various plans and circuits have been formed to formulated to develop the holy shrines of the country which are located in Uttarakhand, he revealed.