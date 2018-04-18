One of the accused, Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Gorakhpur police under the charges of attempt to murder after at least 60 children were killed in 2017 at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from being the head of encephalitis ward, Kafeel Khan was also an assistant professor at paediatrics department.

Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College tragedy where several children died due to a shortage of oxygen is again back in the headlines. Reports suggest that the doctor in charge, Dr Kafeel Khan, who is currently lodged at the Gorakhpur prison, has allegedly been denied treatment for his ailing health. Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Gorakhpur police under the charges of attempt to murder after at least 60 children were killed in 2017 at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The doctor was earlier hailed by the locals for his efforts that saved the lives of many ill children.

Commenting on the health condition of her husband, Kafeel Khan’s wife said that his health is deteriorating and he has become very weak. Talking to a news agency, the khan’s wife said that the doctors looking after him had referred him to Lucknow but authorities are not taking the required steps. The wife said, “My husband’s health is deteriorating. Doctors have said that the case must be referred to Lucknow, but it the jail administration is not executing the orders. I fear for my husband’s life.” The following developments come in after Kafeel Khan’s mother, Nuzhat Parveen, had met UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought a fair investigation in the BRD Medical College case. She further asked for CM to help them as they were going through a difficult time. Claiming that there is a conspiracy against his son, she said, “My son was arrested over the BRD Medical College incident while he was doing his duty because a conspiracy was hatched against him. I have requested CM Yogi Adityanath and he has assured me to look into the case.”

Apart from being the head of encephalitis ward, Kafeel Khan was also an assistant professor at paediatrics department. However, he was later removed from the post of the nodal officer at the National Health Mission in the wake of deaths. As per reports, Dr Kafeel was charged under Sections 120-B, 308 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the office of DG Medical Education.

