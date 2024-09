On behalf of the BJP, I, as Leader of the Opposition, fully support this bill named the Aparajita Women and Child West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Suvendu Adhikari says, “we want immediate execution of the law’.