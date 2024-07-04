'I have to first do what I Promised': Dy CM Of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan

“I have to make sure that you don’t abuse me for not even filling potholes on roads. That’s why I have to first do what I promised. Otherwise, you will ask me ‘Kiya Ji’ we elected you and you are doing ‘OG’,” the Tollywood star said amid loud cheers by the crowd.

The head of Jana Sena expressed regret to the filmmakers for being unable to participate in movie shoots. “I assured them that I would help the people of Andhra Pradesh and that I would shoot for two to three days whenever possible without interfering with my work,” he remarked.

When Pawan Kalyan said that “OG” would make a good movie, his followers became more curious.

In addition to Emraan Hashmi, who makes his Telugu cinema debut, the film stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles. Sujeeth is the writer and director of the action thriller.

This is Pawan Kalyan’s first trip to Pithapuram following his election victory and appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. Given the unstable position of the state’s finances, he declared on Monday that he would not accept his salary or any additional benefits, such as new office furnishings.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated during the Wednesday public meeting that Pithapuram’s citizens have given him the strength to be involved in national politics. He asserted that not a single political party in the nation had attained a strike rate of 100%. The Jana Sena fought two Lok Sabha seats and won all 21 Assembly seats.

“Some people said they will not allow Pawan Kalyan even to cross the Assembly gate. People of Peethapuram took this seriously. TDP leader Varma said Pawan Kalyan will not just cross the Assembly gate but will break the gate to enter. His words have come true,” he said.

Many people, according to Pawan Kalyan, wanted him to take on the Home portfolio, but he chose the Panchayat Raj Department in order to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s objective of gram swaraj.

I’m not in need of bribery. I instructed officials to ensure that money is not misappropriated. I tax my income accordingly. Since this is your money, I am now asking officials for information regarding each rupee. “I’m managing spending in my division,” he declared.