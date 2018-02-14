BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Agarwal has filed a complaint with the Delhi police against Mani Shankar Aiyar's controversial 'I love Pakistan remark'. Meanwhile, taking a defensive stand on the matter, Congress party has distanced itself from the remark made by Aiyar in Pakistan's Karachi. Earlier, during the Gujarat assembly elections 2017 campaign, Aiyar called PM Narendra Modi a neech aadmi.

Fiercely reacting to the Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s controversial ‘I love Pakistan’ remark, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Aggarwal has filed an FIR with the Delhi police against Mani Shankar Aiyar seeking his arrest. “He should be arrested so that he does not make more damage by such anti-national comments,” Ajay Agarwal added. Yesterday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also expressed his concern about the repeated pattern of controversial remarks followed by Mani Shankar Aiyar and Congress leaders. He said, “We have also seen Salman Khurshid going in the past to Pakistan and praising Pakistan and demeaning India. Such is the culture of the leaders of the Congress party, where P Chidambaram speaks about azaadi, in the sense that it means autonomy”.

Meanwhile, taking a defensive stand on the matter, Congress party has disassociated itself from the remark made by Mani Shankar Aiyar in Pakistan’s Karachi. The party organised a press conference on the matter to express their views and answer the question raised by the opposition parties. Congress leader Manu Singhvi reiterated whatever Aiyar has said are his own words, Congress party doesn’t support these kinds of remarks. Singhvi said he has already been suspended by the party and he has no right to speak on behalf of the party. senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao has requested the party’s president Rahul Gandhi to terminate Aiyar from the party.

Rao said Aiyar’s controversial remarks can damage the Congress’ image in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The Senior Congress leader reiterated that the opposition party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can take advantage from such kinds of comments. This is not the first time that Mani Shankar Aiyar has drawn himself into a controversy. Earlier, during the Gujarat assembly elections 2017 campaign, he called PM Narendra Modi a neech aadmi.

The Congress leader said that he loved Pakistan as much as India. Asserting the importance of dialogue, Mani Shankar Aiyar said that there is a need for an uninterrupted dialogue between both the nations and most political parties in Pakistan want cordial relations with India but those in India are still caught in a partially 1947 like situation.