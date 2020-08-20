Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath demands a detailed survey of soybean crop loss and distribute relief amount among farmers from his successor Shivraj Singh Chouhan.The former Chief Minister wrote in his letter dated August 19.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday wrote to his successor Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging him to hold a detailed survey of soybean crop loss and distribute relief amount among farmers.“I request you to be sensitive towards farmers and hold a detailed survey of soybean crop losses, immediately distribute the relief amount and the benefit of Fasal Bima Yojana be made available to farmers,” the former Chief Minister wrote in his letter dated August 19.

Kamal Nath, while referring to the damage done to the soybean crops in several areas of the state, said in the wake of coronavirus, farmers in the state were already facing hardships due to no sale of their products and not getting adequate price for crops, while this has further brought them in crisis.

“In such difficult circumstances, your government has not provided any relief to the farmers, nor is any such effort from government visible,” the former chief minister said.

ALSO READ : PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

ALSO READ : “Satyamev Jayate” : Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew after Supreme Court’s order in SSR case