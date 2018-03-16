Just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an apology to former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab AAP Chief, Bhagwant Mann said that even though he has resigned from the post but his fight against corruption and drugs in the state will continue. The Delhi CM Kejriwal had apologised to Majithia of levelling a drug charge against him.

The worries for Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. On Friday morning it was found that the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sangrur Member Of Parliament (MP), Bhagwant Mann had resigned from his post of the party. The resignation from the well-known leader from AAP comes in just a day after Arvind Kejriwal issued an apology to former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia. The following apology from the Delhi CM Kejriwal came in after he had levelled a drug charge against a former Punjab minister. Taking to his Twitter handle, Bhagwant Mann said that he is resigning from his post but his fight against the drug mafia and corruption will continue.

Taking to his Twitter handle Mann tweeted, “I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab …but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab”. Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of Kejriwal’s apology, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, of AAP Punjab said that all the members of AAP Punjab were extremely upset after knowing that he apologised to Majithia. He said, “All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state govt’s STF has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him. AAP MLAs with gather & take stock of the situation.”

ਮੈਂ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨਗੀ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ..

I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab …but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2018

Bhagwant Mann was appointed as AAP chief of Punjab in 2017. The resignation came in after Kejriwal tendered an apology for making unfounded allegations against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia following which the SAD leader decided to withdraw the defamation case against him. the Delhi CM had called the former Revenue Minister of Punjab as ‘drug lord’. The comment came in while Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning for 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. He had accused the Majithia of being involved in the narcotics trade.

