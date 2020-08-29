BJP MP Ravi Kisan said on Saturday that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he speculated that Sushant’s Singh Rajput death was a planned murder, not suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a riddle for everyone The entire nation is still stunned with the news of his untimely death.His fans, family, friends are still mourning over the irreplaceable loss. As it has been more than 2 months since his demise, apart from Mumbai Police, Bihar Police, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau Of Investigation ,now Narcotics Control Bureau too got involved after the newly emerged drug-angle. The drug-angle has put Rhea Chakraborty under inspection along with other friends like Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani.

Now, BJP MP Ravi Kisan on Saturday said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he speculated that Sushant’s Singh Rajput’s death was a planned murder and not suicide. Referring to the recent developments into the investigation held by the CBI, Ravi Kisan said Sushant’s death is the ‘biggest mystery’ and the questions surrounding this case need to be answered.

Ravi Kishan told ANI, “I have written a letter to the Prime Minister. I still feel it’s a murder, not a suicide. Sushant’s death is the biggest mystery. Who killed him and how was he lying dead? All these questions need to be answered. It will bring relief to his old father if truth gets revealed soon.” Further speaking about the drug-angle, Kishan said, “If such (drug) parties are going around in Bollywood then definitely those peddlers must be caught and put behind bars. India is a country of youths and drug influences the youths.”

ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: CA Sandip joins Rhea and others for CBI interrogation

He further added, “I used to think that people in the film industry were conscious about their health and would not indulge in these things but I soon learnt that several people were involved. Narcotics Control Bureau should also look into this as soon as possible. They should track where the drugs came from and how they are moved around the country. These drugs ruin the lives of the younger generation and destroy the lives of talented Bollywood actors.”

ALSO READ : CBI should arrest Rhea Chakraborty immediately, says JDU leader Sanjay Singh