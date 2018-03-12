BJP leader Subramanian Swamy launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for being lenient with the killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The 78-year-old Rajya Sabha member alleged that there is a conspiracy at play in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination before demanding a thorough probe in the killing.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for issuing a statement where he forgave the killers of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The firebrand politician claimed that Rahul’s comments clearly indicate a conspiracy into the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. He further said that it raises the suspicion of “supari killing” or a plotted murder for financial gains. While speaking to media, Swamy urged for a thorough probe into the killing of the Congress leader.

“He (Rajiv) was a true nationalist, and those responsible for killing him in the prime of his life should be shown no leniency. Initially, Nalini, one of the killers, was awarded a death sentence, but this was reduced to life imprisonment. I fail to understand why we should be lenient towards someone who collaborated with foreigners to kill our former Prime Minister. Rahul’s statement lack patriotism; he should understand that the punishment was awarded to the killers of the former Prime Minister, not his father,” said the BJP leader.

Subramanian Swamy continued his tirade against the Gandhi family hinting that they might have been a part of a bigger conspiracy than it appears. He said, “Why did Priyanka (Gandhi) visit the convicts in jail; only the relatives of convicts are allowed to visit them, which she is not. Furthermore, Sonia (Gandhi) took care of Nalini’s daughter’s education in England. Nalini was also awarded a scholarship to study computer science at the Indira Gandhi University. I don’t understand why they are showing such sympathy. I suspect there is something wrong.”

“The reason given by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for the assassination was that the Indian Army was sent to Sri Lanka to fight them. However, he (Rajiv Gandhi) was only acting upon a motion passed in Parliament stating that Sri Lanka had asked for assistance to fight the LTTE, as they could not do so alone,” the 78-year-old Member of Parliament went on to say before demanding a probe in the assassination.

