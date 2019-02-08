I-T searches in Chennai and Coimbatore: The unaccounted income was traced from three business establishments owned by Yogarathinam Pondurai and his associate Ramajayan alias Bala. To hoodwink the tax officials, employees of Sarvana Stores deleted all transaction records from their computers and CCTV cameras.

I-T searches in Chennai and Coimbatore: Income Tax officials recovered 12 kg gold, 626 carats of diamonds and Rs 433-crore of unaccounted cash from graveyards in Chennai and Coimbatore while searching Sarvana Stores ‘brahmandamai’ and reality firms Lotus Group and GSquare on Friday, reports said. The I-T sleuths conducted searches at 72 places and three business establishments owned by Yogarathinam Pondurai and his associate Ramajayan alias Bala were under the I-T scanner.

An income tax official said that prior to searches, corrupt police officials had informed the assessees about the raid. The police officials got wind of it after the I-T department hired many cars for its officers to reach different locations.

To hoodwink the tax officials, employees of Sarvana Stores deleted all transaction records from their computers and CCTV cameras. Apart from that, Pondurai and Bala placed all secret documents, cash, gold and diamond jewellery in an SUV and asked their driver to do the rounds in Chennai.

However, despite the conspiracy, I-T sleuths managed to retrieve the data from the computers and intercepted the vehicle, that was ladden with jewellery and black money, with the help of the local police.

The tax officials were also tipped off about the presence of a huge amount of cash and ornaments were dumped under buildings in Chennai. About Rs 284 crore and Rs 149 crore unaccounted income belonging to both Pondurai and Bala respectively, were detected after the digging operation that continued for nine days. Both the partners and other business associates have brought up the property of Rs 180 crore in Chennai, the official said.

