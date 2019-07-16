Former IAF airman CBR Prasad has donated 1.08 crore to the Ministry of Defence after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to whom he handed over the cheque on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence in an unexpected turn of events has received a donation of Rs 1.08 crore from a former Air Force airman CBR Prasad who handed over a cheque to the Ministry.

Prasad on Monday met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and gave the cheque of the aforementioned amount. After meeting Rajnath Singh, Prasad said the defence minister was happy to see that such a small sepoy was giving his entire savings back to the defence. The 74-year-old airman who now runs a poultry farm said he has fulfilled family responsibilities and hence, thought to give back to the defence whatever he got from there citing his 1.08 crore donation to the defence sector.

Prasad served the IAF for around nine years before quitting to take up a job offer at the Indian Railways but had to start a poultry farm as he had failed to land the job in Railways. He said his family did not have any problem with his decision and added that he has given 2 per cent of his property to daughter and one per cent to his wife while the rest 97 per cent he was giving back to the society.

Speaking on his inspiration behind this noble act, Prasad said when he was working with the Indian Air Force (IAF) he was inspired from one of the chief guests at an IAF function who said that India was a great country because its sages thought to give back to the society once their family responsibilities were over.

Hence, he added, one should give that minimum needed to his/her family and the rest to the society. He has also established a sports university-like campus in about 50 acres of land where he is training kids in various sports for the last 20 years.

