Home Minister Rajnath Singh mocked opposition leaders for demanding the proof of the number of terrorists killed in Balakot airstrike. Rajnath Singh said visit Pakistan, count the number of dead bodies and ask the people. He added that the exact number of terrorists killed would be public in a day or two.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday comes out all guns blazing and targetted the opposition leaders who have been pointing fingers on the Narendra Modi government and the Indian AirForce over the number of terrorists killed in IAF’s airstrike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot a few days back. Amid the controversy over the number of terrorists killed, Rajnath Singh said that the exact number of terrorists eliminated would be public with evidence either by today or tomorrow. Hitting out at the opposition leaders for criticising the goverment, Singh said, “If my Congress friends feel that the numbers should be informed then they should visit, count and ask the people of Pakistan.”

Addressing a public rally in Assam’s Dhubri, Rajnath Singh added that politics should not only be done to form a government, but it should also be rather done to build a nation.

Calling the statements from opposition leaders a joke, Singh said, “Kitne mare, kitne mare?” Should our Air Force go and count the bodies after the attack– 1,2, 3, 4, 5…?”

He further lashed out saying the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) surveillance system had confirmed that more than 300 mobile phones were active in that area where IAF jets did the bombing. Now, these people would also scrape the NTRO report.

He mocked saying trees in Pakistan don’t use cell phones.

