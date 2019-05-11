IAF representative Air Marshal AS Butola received the Apache guardian helicopter at Boeing facility in the US. The deal for the same was signed in 2015 and the delivery is expected by July this year.

In a major breakthrough to India’s defence capacity, the Indian Air Force on Saturday formally received the first Apache Guardian attack helicopter at a production facility of Boeing in Arizona on Friday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the news through Twitter. The AH-64E(I) Apache Guardian is an advanced all-weather attack helicopter that has the capacity to engage both air and ground targets using low altitude obstacles such as trees and hills. The chopper was accepted by Air Marshal AS Butola in the presence of US government representatives.

The first batch of AH-64E attack helicopters will be shipped by July end this year. The Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a contract with the US government for 22 attack choppers in September 2019. Aircrew and ground crew have undergone training at the facilities of the US Army at Fort Rucker Alabama, who will operate the Apache fleet in the IAF.

The first batch of the helicopters is scheduled to be shipped to India by July this year.

Selected aircrew & ground crew have undergone training at the training facilities at US Army base Fort Rucker, Alabama.

In an official statement, the IAF lauded the addition of Apache attack helicopters and termed it a significant step towards modernization of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) helicopter fleet. The Apache choppers are customized to match the IAF’s future requirements, especially in the patchy terrain.

The helicopter can carry out the precision attack and operate easily in hostile airspace. It has the ability to transmit and receive battlefield picture to and from the weapon systems through data networking, therefore making it a lethal weapon against enemies.

Reportedly, the defence ministry has additionally approved the procurement of six AH-64E apache helicopters, armaments, and associated equipment from Boeing at a cost of Rs. 4,168 crore for the Army.

