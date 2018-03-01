Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa has refuted reports of India approaching the global United States defence contractor Lockheed Martin to give a briefing on F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter jets. Reports further say that the process of buying fighter jets depends on many factors. Issues like financial aspect, budgetary provisions before planning for any major fighter jet procurement are considered.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa has refuted reports of India approaching the global United States defence contractor Lockheed Martin to give a briefing on F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter jets. After reports surfaced that might be India Air Force has asked for a brief on F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter jets from US defence contractor, IAF chief BS Dhanoa while rejecting these reports said that no such approach has been made to global US defence contractor Lockheed Martin for a classified briefing on F-35 Lightning II multi-role fighter jets.

According to the Indian Express, Indian Air Force chief Dhanoa said that American have not been officially approached for a briefing on the F-35. Reports further say that the process of buying fighter jets depends on many factors. Issues like financial aspect, budgetary provisions before planning for any major fighter jet procurement are considered. Reports further talk about the cost difference between fighter jets with single engine system and double engine system. It also discusses the cost of maintaining single engine fighter jets with that of double engine fighter jets.

Meanwhile, India is currently awaiting Rafale fighter jets from France after a deal was finalised between the Indian and France government. However, a huge row was created over Rafale fighter jet deal with France after Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the deal alleging that it was a ‘scam’. Rahul Gandhi levelled charges against the government after the regime refused to reveal the actual price of the deal by saying that making the information public was not in the interest of the nation.

