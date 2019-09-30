New chief of Indian Air Force RKS Bhadauria on Balakot airstrike: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC) on Monday said the Indian Air Force is always ready to face any challenge, any threat.

New chief of Indian Air Force RKS Bhadauria on Balakot air strike: The new Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC) on Monday said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is better prepared to carry out another Balakot like strike in future. He said the Air Force was prepared then and it will be prepared next time and it will be ready to face any challenge, any threat, the ANI reported. On Monday, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa demitted the office of the Chief of Air Staff on superannuation while Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria took over as 26th Chief of the Air Force.

Earlier, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had warned Pakistan that India could go beyond Balakot airstrike. In a sensational revelation, General Rawat said Pakistan has reactivated the terrorist camp at Balakot that was attacked during a pre-dawn strike by the Indian Air Force. As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF dropped Israeli made Spice 2000 glide bombs on the terror camp based on intel inputs.

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who played a key role in negotiating the Rafale fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault, was commissioned into the fighter stream of IAF in Jun 1980. After taking over as the Chief of Indian Air Force, Bhadauria laid a wreath at National War Memorial, today. He also visited the National War Memorial (NWM).

On June 15, 1980, ACM Bhadauria was commissioned into the IAF fighter stream. During his 39 years of service to the Air Force, Bhadauria has worked as an Experimental Test Pilot, a Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor and a Pilot Attack Instructor. Apart from that he has flown different fighter and transport aircraft including the Rafale and has over 4,250 hours of flying experience.

The new Air Force chief was also associated with the indigenous Tejas fighter jet programme. Bhadauria, who has a Masters in Defence Studies from Bangladesh’s Command and Staff College, was also the Air Attache at Moscow, Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ CAC and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command.

