IAF: After a delay of years, India has finally received one of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. The Dassault Aviation of France handed-over 36 multi-role combat aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday. It was received by newly appointed Deputy Chief Air Marshal Chaudhary during his France visit. He has also become the first pilot to fly the sophisticated jet.

France will formally hand-over Rafale jet to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 8. He is scheduled to visit the country on the occasion of Dussehra. After that, it will be inducted into the IAF. France has trained several IAF pilot for flying the aircraft. Many others will also undergo training in the country. In January 2019, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was the then defence minister had said that India would get first fighter jet by September.

The delivery of aircraft will further boost the IAF. Earlier, the IAF had felt Rafale’s need during the Balakot strikes. After the Balakot strikes deep inside Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had said that the results would have been different had the IAF received Rafale jets in time.

The IAF had lost one of its MiG-21 during the aerial combat with the Pakistan Air Force. It was piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who had to evict from the jet after a PAF missile hit his aircraft.

The Balakot strikes were in retaliation to February 14 Pulwama suicide attack. The bombing had claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF personnel. It was claimed by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The car bombing incident escalated the tensions between India and Pakistan and brought two countries on the brink of war. The release of Abhinandan only after a few days de-escalated the situation. Meanwhile, once again the tensions are high between nuclear-armed countries following the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A.

