An Indian Air Force jet plane on Tuesday crashed in the district of Mayurbhanj in Odisha. The aircraft has been speculated to have flown from Kalaikunda Air Force Station near West Bengal. However, the pilot in the aircraft, who had suffered injuries, is out of harm's way.

In a dreadful incident, a Hawk jet airplane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district near the Jharkhand border on March 20, 2018. However, in a matter of relief, it has been learned that the trainee pilot had managed to eject before the aircraft went into crash but had suffered some injuries. To be more specific, the area where the incident took place is known to be Mahuldangiri village of Baripada in the state.

Meanwhile, the pilot that has suffered injuries has been rushed to the hospital. An official statement from the IAF has been made, which read, “Today afternoon one Hawk aircraft met with an accident. The aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie. The trainee pilot ejected safely. A CoI will investigate the cause of the accident.” According to some reports, it has been speculated that the aircraft took off from Kalaikunda Air Force Station near the state of West Bengal. Localites have also spotted smoke coming out from the plane.

On February 15 this year, there was another shattering news from the Northeastern state of Assam. A Microlight Virus SW-80 helicopter of the IAF crashed in the state’s river island, Majuli, where two pilots namely Wing Commander J James and Wing Commander D Vats lost their lives. The two pilots attempted to make an emergency landing of the aircraft failing which it crashed and went up in flames, as per earlier reports in PTI. Earlier, in 2015, a similar incident had taken place where a Hawk A-3492 crashed in a paddy field in the same district, Mayurbhanj.

