An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter caught fire after colliding with an iron girder in Uttarakhand. The helicopter was trying to land near Kedarnath temple when the incident took place. Reports say that all the persons on board the helicopter are safe. An inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident.

Four persons including the pilot suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter caught fire after colliding with an iron girder in Uttarakhand. The incident took place when the pilot was trying to land the helicopter at a helipad near the Kedarnath Temple on Tuesday. Reports say that all the persons on board the helicopter are safe. As reported earlier, the Mi-17 helicopter was carrying stuffs for the Army but it has now been reported that it doesn’t belong to the Army. The Mi-17 V5 is a Russian built medium-lift military transport helicopter.

According to latest reports, a statement from the IAF read, “Today morning one Mi-17 V5 helicopter of IAF crashed near Kedarnath (Uttarakhand). All persons on-board are safe. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident.” Earlier, last year in October, a Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, leading to the death of five IAF personnel, including two pilots, and two army men. It was reported that the Mi-17 V5 chopper crashed around 7 pm after it went above ground from a helipad in the North of Tawang. The helicopter was carrying supplies to a forward post of the Indian Army in the hilly territory.

Today morning one Mi-17 V5 helicopter of IAF crashed near Kedarnath (Uttarakhand). All persons on-board are safe. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force statement. — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

Moreover, an IAF spokesperson said that a court of inquiry was ordered to find out the cause of the accident. Reports revealed that the chopper took off from the Khirmu helipad near Tawang and was on its way to Yangste. This was also a Russian manufactured Mi-17 V5 chopper by Kazan Helicopters.

