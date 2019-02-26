IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Eleven days after the dastardly Pulwama terrorist attack where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, the Indian Air Force has retaliated by dropping 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lakshar e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) areas. As per reports, the terror launch pads in Balakot, Muzaffarabad, and Chakoti were destroyed via the laser-guided bombs, the airstrike continued for a period of 19 minutes from 3:30 am to 3: 49 am across the LOC.
On February 25, 2019, Pakistan army targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district on Monday. The Pakistan army has violated ceasefire in this region from the past six days. Also around 6: 30- in the evening yesterday the Pakistan army yet again had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LOC in the Nowshera Sector. The year 2018 has witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations- 2,936 by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border.
Amid the intense tension between India and Pakistan following the terror attack, towns, and cities near LoC are on high alert. Pakistan keeps on violating the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for adherence to the agreement.
