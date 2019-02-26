IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: LoC on high alert after the Pakistani army violated ceasefire agreement of 2003 by targetting forward posts and civilian areas along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district on Monday. The year 2018 has witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations- 2,936 by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border. Towns, villages and cities near the Line of Control are on high alert.

IAF strike Pakistan, POK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes live updates: Eleven days after the dastardly Pulwama terrorist attack where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, the Indian Air Force has retaliated by dropping 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lakshar e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) areas. As per reports, the terror launch pads in Balakot, Muzaffarabad, and Chakoti were destroyed via the laser-guided bombs, the airstrike continued for a period of 19 minutes from 3:30 am to 3: 49 am across the LOC.

On February 25, 2019, Pakistan army targeted forward posts and civilian areas along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district on Monday. The Pakistan army has violated ceasefire in this region from the past six days. Also around 6: 30- in the evening yesterday the Pakistan army yet again had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LOC in the Nowshera Sector. The year 2018 has witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations- 2,936 by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border.

Amid the intense tension between India and Pakistan following the terror attack, towns, and cities near LoC are on high alert. Pakistan keeps on violating the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for adherence to the agreement.

🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

Hindustan Zindabad. Air Warriors Zindabad. Jai hind to @IAF_MCC

Air Chief Marshal

Birender Singh Dhanoa

PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM, ADC pic.twitter.com/LVAfV8KZjn — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) February 26, 2019

If this is Balakote in KPK it’s a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if it’s Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

India #Strikesback in its fight against terror. Watch #breakingnews

Time to close ranks. #IndiaFirst

A Strike for Peace and Respect for Life. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 26, 2019

Salute to the Indian Air Force. Shaandaar #IndiaStrikesBack — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Big salute to our #IndianAirForce 🙏🇮🇳…. #IndiaStrikesBack .. Jai Hind — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 26, 2019

Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019

