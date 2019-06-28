The Indian Air Force pilot on Thursday managed to land safely after his Jaguar aircraft was hit by the flock of birds in the mid-air. Later, the pilot was praised by the Indian Air Force for his quick thinking to save the war waging asset and also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield.

The Indian Air Force Jaguar pilot has a narrow escape when a flock of birds hit the aircraft in the mid-air after taking off from the ground. After being hit by the birds, one of the engines of the aircraft failed, the pilot successfully jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft, however, managed to land safely at the Ambala Air Base. Officials said that despite most serious emergencies staring in pilot’s face, he, however, assessed the situation in seconds and jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & landed safely at the air base.

The officials also asserted that the pilot actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training. While hailing the young pilot, IAF said that the professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield.

#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores

(CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training

mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of

birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

On Thursday morning, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training mission. After takeoff, the war waging aircraft was hit by the flock of birds. The pilot, however, managed to land safely and saved the aircraft from damage.

The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines. Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the a/c. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

Recently, in Arunachal Pradesh, AN-32 helicopter of the IAF crashed just minutes before taking off on June 3, killing all 13 Air Force personnel on board when their contact with the ground staff lost. As per reports, since 2015-16, the Indian Air Force has lost 33 aircraft which includes 19 fighter jets, in crashes so far.

His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training. The professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war

waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App