Indian Air force has reportedly carried out a major readiness exercise along Pakistan border last night over Punjab and Jammu. According to the reports, this action taken by the Air Force is due to the detection of 2 Pakistan jets close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on March 13, 2019, a few days back. The PAK fighter jets flew at supersonic speeds over Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, which lie 10 kilometres away from the LoC.

IAF has conducted the exercise with a large number of fighter aircraft, including frontline aircraft that was flown at supersonic speeds in the border districts including Amritsar. According to some sources, this drill has been carried out to thwart any misadventure of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets intruding into the Indian air space in the near future.

The Indian Air Force has been on a high alert ever since the air strikes it carried out against Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Balakot on February 26 after the worst-ever Pulwama attack. Also, it has been learned Amritsar residents revealed to police about hearing ‘two loud sounds’, however, the police claimed that everything is okay in the region. Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists claimed that they were behind the Pulwama attack after which the Indian Air Force destroyed their camps.

