IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Barmer Due To Technical Issue; Pilot Ejects Safely

An Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer district after developing a "critical technical snag" during a routine night training mission, pilot ejected safely, the IAF said.

No loss of life or property occurred in the crash as the fighter jet fell away from the residential areas on Monday night, Barmer Collector Nishant Jain said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered in the crash, the IAF said.

“During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said in a post on X.

Earlier, on March 12, a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan during an operational training sortie. The pilot has ejected safely, the Indian Air Force said in a statement. A Court of Inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, it added.

(With ANI Inputs)