IAF, Odisha Fire Services personnel join rescue operation to save miners trapped in Meghalaya: On day 16 since 15 Meghalaya miners were trapped in a coalmine in East Jaintia Hills of the state, the Indian Air Force and a 20-member team of specially trained Odisha Fire Services personnel on Friday joined the rescue operation to save the miners. It is more than a fortnight since the miners got trapped in the rat-hole cave in Shillong district. According to reports, an Indian Air Force C-130J has taken off from Bhubaneswar with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and all the equipment required for rescuing the miners. After much delay, the state government is finally taking help from Coal India limited and Kirloskar Brothers.

Reacting on the incident, Congress’ Shillong MP Vincent H Pala said the Central government took the matter lightly and didn’t send high-capacity pumps to drain water from the mine in time. However, Pala expressed hope that with the new pumps coming in, they will be able to drain water in 2-3 days and retrieve the miners. The Congress leader said that he came to know from locals that most of the miners are dead and the survivors, if any, must have fled the spot since it was an illegal coal mine. Reportedly, there was foul smell around the site which is adding to the probability that at least some of the miners may not have survived the ordeal.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd put out a statement on December 26 saying they were concerned about the miners’ safety and were ready to help in whichever way possible. The statement said Kirloskar officials were in touch with the state government to offer their assistance. On December 13, nearly 20 miners entered the quarry owned by Krip Chullet. After reaching the bottom, they entered manholes in the walls of the case, called rat-holes, since only one person can fit the mine pit. The miners were trapped in the illegal pit when water from the Lytein River nearby entered the mine. The NDRF team is equipped with 20 high-power pumps and each of them is capable of pumping 1,600-litres water per minute. All these efforts were supposed to be done way back and now it is too late to help.

