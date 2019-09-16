IAF officer Anjali Singh has become the first female from India to be posted as a defence attache at an Indian mission abroad. This has once again shown that the Indian Air Force has taken the lead in gender equality.

Wing Commander Anjali Singh has become the nation’s first female Indian Air Force Officer to be posted as a military diplomat at an Indian Mission abroad. According to the latest updates, Singh has been posted as a Deputy Air Attache at the Indian Embassy in Russia with effect from September 10, 2019.

News agency ANI took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, “Indian Embassy in Russia: Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined Indian Embassy in Russia on 10th September as the Deputy Air Attache.” The post further read that Singh is the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to become a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad. Moreover, the post of defence attachés, whether from the Army, Air Force or Navy, have only been given to male officers until the appointment of Anjali Singh.

Check out the Tweet below:

Indian Embassy in Russia: Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined Indian Embassy in Russia on 10th September as the Deputy Air Attache. She is the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad. pic.twitter.com/OqEszKSJ79 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

