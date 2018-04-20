A 19-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an Indian Air Force police officer in Pune's Lohegoan. The incident took place on the night of April 16, when the girl was on her way to Lohegoan with her friend on a bike. The incident took place in the vicinity of the Air Force Station, near Kalwad Vasti area. After being done with an internal inquiry by the Air Force police, the accused will be handed over to the police.

In a shocking incident which surfaced from Pune’s Lohegoan, an Air Force police staffer has been booked for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old girl on April 16. Reports said that the incident took place on the night of April 15, when the girl was going to Lohegoan meet her fiance with a friend on a bike. As the duo reached Kalwad Vasti near Air Force Station their vehicle ran out of fuel. Soon after, the duo started pushing the bike, a patrolling vehicle of Air Force Police found them.

According to the victim, the air force police personnel asked the duo to show their identity cards. As neither of them had their identity cards, the police officers asked the two to come with them to a civil police chowky for identity verification. Reports alleged that the while on the way to the chowky, an officer tried to molest her. According to reports, an internal inquiry has been begun after which the accused will be handed over to police.

According to Times of India, the girl was asked to sit beside the driver, while her friend was sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle. After their vehicle approached the Kalwad Vasti area, an officer sitting behind the girl started touching her body inappropriately. She alleged that he asked her to touch his private parts and threatened to shoot her friend if she refused.

“The victim and her family members approached us on Tuesday evening. We have recorded her statement. We also checked with the Pune Air Force Station authorities. On Wednesday morning, the girl, some social activists of the area and our personnel went to meet the IAF authorities to discuss the case,” inspector Vilas Sonde (crime) of the Airforce police said. As per reports, an FIR under section 354 (molestation), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered against the IAF officer.

