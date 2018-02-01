An officer of Indian Air Force (IAF) was taken into custody for passing on secret information to a woman friend on Facebook. The issue had come to the light of counter-intelligence surveillance following which an investigation was conducted by the IAF's Central Security and Investigation team and the officer was taken into custody after being found guilty.

A senior officer belonging to Indian Air Force (IAF) was taken into custody for passing on secret information to a woman friend on Facebook. According to reports, the woman was probably a spy trying to gain information from the Group Captain Rank officer. The matter had come to the notice of counter-intelligence surveillance following which an investigation was conducted by the IAF’s Central Security and Investigation team and the officer was taken into custody after being found guilty.

The IAF officials are now trying to determine to what extent the classified data was leaked by the accused officer. They are also trying to find out if other officers were also involved in leaking the data. In the armed forces, guidelines regarding the usage of social media are very strict and personnel are prohibited from sharing their rank, identity, posting and other such details in their interactions with other people. “The IAF Central Security and Investigation Team discovered that the officer was indulging in certain unwanted activities through unauthorised electronic devices,” an official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times

This is not the first time, a personnel belonging to armed forces has flouted the norms. Earlier in December 2015, the Delhi police had arrested a former officer of Indian Air Force (IAF) for allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operatives. Indian Air Force (IAF) is yet to comment on the burning issue. Such incidents can be a great threat to the security of the country and appropriate action must be taken.