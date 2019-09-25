The Indian Air Force has issued an orange alert to its five airbases situated at Srinagar, Avantipur, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindan over the possible suicide attack by Jaish-e Mohammad.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a warning over a possible Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) terror attack against the airbases in and around Jammu and Kashmir on September 25, Wednesday. As per the latest ANI tweet, the IAF has placed its airbases on orange alert after intelligence agencies informed about the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are on the terror hit-list. Reports said terrorists are targetting them to avenge the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A module of eight to 10 Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) terrorists may carry a suicide attack on high-value security installations in the country. Intelligence agencies confirmed about the same after monitoring the terrorists’ movements for Srinagar, Avantipur, Jammu, Pathankot, Hindan airbases. Senior officers are examining the security arrangements, sources said.

This orange alert is the second-highest level of alert second only to Red alert. This will entail in the closing of schools and restriction on the movements in airbases.

IAF has placed its airbases on orange alert based on intelligence inputs about a possible suicidal terror attack on them in and around J-K Read @ANI story | https://t.co/esYSunMKh1 pic.twitter.com/l0n8aHOKLJ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 25, 2019

On February 26, Mirage 2000 jets of the IAF had destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot in a pre-dawn attack. Following the incident, Pakistan is trying to push terrorists into Indian territory to carry out terrorist attacks. Recently, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat told reporters in Chennai that the Balakot terror camp has been reactivated and as many as 500 terrorists have been gathered there.

Madhya Pradesh: MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior, today. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely. pic.twitter.com/Gdmik5RhTN — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

In the previous month, sources said that Pakistan had deployed its Special service Group (SSG) commandos along the Sir Creek area in Gujarat.

Many terrorists have been eliminated and prevented several infiltration bids over the past two months.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App