Soon after Pakistan announced that it will release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, his parents were spotted at the Chennai airport taking a late flight to Delhi to receive their son. Amid all this, Air Marshal S Varthaman and Shobha Varthaman received a round of applause from the fellow passengers as they made their way through the plane to their seats. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the joint session of parliament in Islamabad that the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released via Wagah Border.

Meanwhile, a video has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms in which Varthaman’s parents, on board Chennai-Delhi flight, can be seen being cheered by co-passengers. Some of the passengers were also seen taking pictures of the parents whose brave son has made the entire country proud. Here’s take a look at the video:

Wing Commander #AbhinandanVartaman 's parents reached Delhi last night from Chennai. This was the scene inside the flight when the passengers realized his parents were onboard. They clapped for them, thanked them & made way for them to disembark first. #Respect #AbhinandanMyHero pic.twitter.com/P8USGzbgcp — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) March 1, 2019

IAF Pilot Abhinandan was taken into custody by the Pakistani forces after his aircraft MIG 21 was shot down by the Pakistani aircraft. Soon after his arrest, a video was released by the Pakistani Army in which the security officer gave a display of his gallantry and valour. In the video, he was seen being asked about his mission and other details of his operation to which the braveheart was seen not giving any information to the Pakistani captors except his name, religion and service code.

