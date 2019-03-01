IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman release today at Wagah Border from Pakistan Live Udpates: Pakistan to release Indian air force wing commandar Abhinandan Varthaman today at Wagah Border. Wing Commander Varthaman will be escorted by Indian defence attache and his release will be via Wagah border. On Wednesday, Varthaman had landed in Pakistan after he ejected from aircraft MiG 21 following crash. The same day Pakistan in a counter-move against India launched air strikes in the Indian territory

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Release today at Wagah Border: People are all set to welcome their warrior as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is to return home today after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be sent back to India as a sign of peace gesture by Pakistan. Wing Commander Varthaman will be escorted by Indian defence attache and his release will be via Wagah border. On Wednesday, Varthaman had landed in Pakistan after he ejected from aircraft MiG 21 following crash. The same day Pakistan in a counter-move against India launched air strikes in the Indian territory.

On the other hand, the Indian side remained unconvinced about Pakistan’s peace gesture. Though it did welcome Abhinandan’s return, India emphasized that it was ready to combat Pakistan if the country did not stop terror mongering. India reiterated that de-escalation would not be possible until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, people prep for Abhinandan’s return at Wagah border.

Here are the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman release live updates

– IAF team reaches Attari

– Abhinandan to be taken for medical test after his return

– Wing Commander Abhinandan on his way to Lahore, likely to reach by 3

– Indian defence attache and Pakistani diplomats to escort Wing Commander Varthaman

– No specific time mentioned from Pakistan’s end for Varthaman’s release, India

– Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar says, “Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will cross the border today, can’t tell you exact time since there are certain formalities. A senior Indian Air force team from Delhi is here, they will be the ones to receive him”

– A special thanksgiving prayer organised by state Home Guards at Kalikambal Temple in Chennai ahead of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s release by Pakistan

– Celebrations break out at Wagah-Attari border

– People gather at Attari-Wagah border; Wing Commander

– NSA Ajit Doval met IB and RAW chiefs before Abhinandan’s arrival.

