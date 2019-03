Not just commoners people across different professions welcomed their hero as he was received at the Wagah-Attari border. Joining the bandwagon we have the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as it took to Twitter to welcome Abhinandan

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman release: India’s hero IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home after he was detained by the Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday following air strikes between India and Pakistan. Abhinandan was escorted by an Indian Air Force attache and Pakistan diplomat. People all across the country celebrated Abhinanda’s return as they welcomed him with open arms. While mood at the border was all charged up as people awaited the return of their warrior. Celebrations continued throughout the day and finally, with Wing Commander’s first appearance people were overjoyed.

Not just commoners people across different professions welcomed their hero as he was received at the Wagah-Attari border. Joining the bandwagon we have the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as it took to Twitter to welcome Abhinandan. In honour of the Wing Commander, the BCCI tweeted “#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia”

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PbG385LUsE — BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2019

