As winter sets in, IAF pilots deployed close to LAC are well prepared to deal with any situation. IAF pilots today carried out sorties by C-17 Globemaster, Ilyushin-76 and Antonio-32 transport along with Apache attack and Chinook heavy-lift choppers.

Amid border tensions with China, Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots deployed close to Line of Actual Control say that the force is adequately prepared to deal with any situation and equipped to tackle any threat. ANI team visited Leh airbase and saw a flurry of activity as winter sets in. Transport aircraft flew at regular intervals to ensure supplies and equipment for troops in higher reaches during the winter months. The roar of fighter jets could be heard from a distance and evoked a sense of comfort over the level of preparations of IAF.

There were sorties by C-17 Globemaster, Ilyushin-76 and Antonio-32 transport along with Apache attack and Chinook heavy-lift choppers. The MIG-29s also carried out sorties from the base. Asked how Air Force was maintaining an edge over its both western and northern adversaries in the region, Flight Lieutenant Harparabh Singh, who flies MiG-29 fighter pilot, said IAF was well-prepared for any eventuality.

“The Indian Air Force is equipped and adequately prepared to tackle any threat. The personnel are motivated and well-trained,” he said. Flight lieutenant Neha Singh, who operates the cheetah helicopters in the region, said they are well-positioned to take on the adversaries.

Also Read: IAF pilots ready for Ladakh winter, say ‘well prepared to take on adversaries’

Also Read: Ahead of Bihar polls, BJP’s CEC to discuss candidate list today

“Our deployments in the assessed area are complete and the winter challenges are being addressed. We have suitably assessed adversary and have the necessary plans in place,” she said. The winter months will pose new challenges in terms of snowfall and low visibility and the IAF is geared up for the challenges.

“Due to change in the weather, challenges are increasing. The morale of the air fighters is high and the availability of advanced equipment empowers them to face any enemy,” Group Captain A Rathi, Chief Operating Officer, IAF, LEH airforce base told ANI.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has pointed to the force’s swift deployment along the India-China border after the tensions rose sharply in May and said that the force had clearly demonstrated its “resolve, operational capability and the will” to deal with any challenge posed by India’s adversaries.

The IAF chief, who addressed the 89th Raising Day of the IAF at Hindon Air Force Station, had also commended all warriors for quick response. “In the recent stand-off on our northern frontiers, we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army. We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, operational capability, and the will to effectively engage the adversary, should the need arise,” he had said.

Also Read: Army thwarts attempt by Pak-backed terrorists to smuggle weapons