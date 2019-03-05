The statement read that PAF aircraft were engaged effectively in their attempt to attack India's ground targets. India's Mirage-2000, Su-30 & MiG-21 Bison aircraft forced PAF aircraft to withdraw. during combat, prompt and tactical actions were taken by Su-30 aircraft in response to PAF's AMRAAM missile and the F-16 jet. Remnants of the missile fell in Jammu and Kashmir's East of Rajouri resulting in an on-ground casualty. A detailed report on the same has been released by the IAF, reported ANI

IAF rubbishes Pakistan’s claim: The Indian Air Force has released a fresh statement in the wake of air strikes by India at the Jaish-e-Mohammad launchpads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In its latest statement, IAF said the air defence system was on high alert a day after it launched air strikes against Pakistan. On the morning of February 27, the IAF was ready to combat any counter-air strikes from the other side considering Pakistan was attacked a day before. The statement read that the build-up of PAF aircraft on their (Pakistan) side of LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary.

The statement read that PAF aircraft were engaged effectively in their attempt to attack India’s ground targets. However, India’s Mirage-2000, Su-30 & MiG-21 Bison aircraft forced PAF aircraft to withdraw. During combat, prompt and tactical actions were taken by Su-30 aircraft in response to PAF’s AMRAAM missile and the F-16 jet. Remnants of the missile fell in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri region causing an on-ground casualty too.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to visit forward locations in Bikaner sector of the Army’s South Western command to review security and preparedness. IAF Su-30 had shot down a Pakistani drone in the area yesterday morning. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6L2Rud2ri9 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019

A detailed report on the same has been released by the IAF, reported ANI. The report discusses Su-30 aircraft and how all of them landed back safely after combat with PAF aircraft. The statement has come in the wake of false claims by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30. The IAF said that Pakistan was trying to cover up the loss of its jet F-16 in the combat. Meanwhile, ceasefire violations at the border continue to surface. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will be visiting forward locations in Bikaner sector of the Army’s South Western command to review security and preparedness. IAF Su-30 had shot down a Pakistani drone in the area on Monday morning.

