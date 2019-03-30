IAF searches missing black box of Mi-17 chopper crashed in J&K's Budgam: Reports have claimed that soon after the crash, the box which was inside the chopper is missing and the forces are on job to locate the missing black box. The data inside the box can give the actual reason regarding the crash.

The Mi-17 chopper that was crashed last month and resulted in the death of six air force personnel and a local has come under another radar after its black box is missing since the crash and Indian Air Force is searching for it. On February 27, The Mi-17 chopper was crashed in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. As per reports, the crucial black box which carries the flight data recorder went missing since the deadly incident.

The Mi-17 V5 chopper of Indian Air Force was airlifted from Srinagar for a routine mission. The crash happened as per media reports occurred after an air defence missile had been fired from Srinagar soon before the crash of Mi-17 took place.

Meanwhile, the court has been ordered to investigate into the matter of incident. The black box is said to be important to investigate the incident. Recently, the crash of Mirage-2000 which claimed the lives of two pilots of the Indian Air Force, the reason behind the crash was sorted out through its black box.

First inducted into IAF in 1984, the Bengaluru crash was the 11th accident involving the Mirage 2000 fleet. The IAF is now left with 48 Mirage 2000 fighters. So far, 17 test pilots and engineers have lost their lives in air accidents during the testing and evaluation of indigenous planes.

