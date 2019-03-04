A suspected drone was reportedly shot down by the Indian Air Force (IAF)in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. As per reports, a drone was whizzing in the skies of Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The suspected drone was seen at the border areas near Santosh Nagar village. The incident comes after the IAF on February 26 conducted an air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. It is said to be the first time that Indian jets had crossed the LoC to strike against Pakistan in more than a decade.
