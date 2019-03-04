IAF on Monday shot down Pakistan drone along Rajasthan frontier. The villagers who suspected that the object might have come from the border, have informed the security agencies and police about the movement. Security in several states sharing the border with Pakistan has also been beefed up.

A suspected drone was reportedly shot down by the Indian Air Force (IAF)in Rajasthan’s Bikaner. As per reports, a drone was whizzing in the skies of Rajasthan’s Bikaner. The suspected drone was seen at the border areas near Santosh Nagar village. The incident comes after the IAF on February 26 conducted an air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. It is said to be the first time that Indian jets had crossed the LoC to strike against Pakistan in more than a decade.

