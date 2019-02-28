Pakistan spokesperson in an official statement said that the train service with India has been suspended indefinitely as an aftermath of Pulwama and subsequent events. The spokesperson added the train will resume its operations once the security situation improves between both nations. Although no date was specified by the official for resuming the train service. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Railways said that the train service scheduled to depart for India at 8 am was cancelled

The iconic train service which redefined India-Pakistan relations during the mid-70s has been brought to a standstill amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pulwama and subsequent cross border air strikes. The Delhi-Lahore train service has been suspended by the Pakistan government until further notice. The bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have taken a backseat in the aftermath to Pulwama attack.

The Indian government on the other hand till Wednesday seemed oblivious to such developments. Amidst reports of halted service by Pakistan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the bi-weekly train will run as per schedule. The Indian Railways had not been informed about any such decision by Pakistan, confirmed Goyal. The latest reports suggest that passengers in India were stranded as the train service was suspended. The Indian Railways had not informed or released any notification on the suspension of the train service.

Also called the Friendship Express, the train service runs bi-weekly i.e. on Wednesday and Sunday between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan. The train service is named after Samjhauta which denotes agreement or accord. The service started in 1976 under the Shimla agreement, following the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. It comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train departs from Old Delhi Railway Station for Lahore in Pakistan.

