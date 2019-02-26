In a major airstrike, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets today destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said. As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 3:30 am Tuesday, reports said.

After the successful execution of 2016 surgical strikes in Uri, the Indian armed forces has yet another strike in its kitty, this time it’s the Indian airforce that has hit out at the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC). The move has come after the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a major airstrike, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jets today destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said. As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 3:30 am Tuesday, reports said.

The IAF sources said 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC and completely destroyed three Alpha 3 Control Rooms rooms of Jaish in Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad. Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded along the LoC and air force officials are carrying out an assessment of the damage inflicted on the terror sanctuaries. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by NSA Ajit Doval about the air raid. Following the strikes by the Indian Air force, meeting of Cabinet committee of Security will be taking place around afternoon.

Let’s see what our leaders have to say:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “I salute the pilots of the IAF”

🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

While the Delhi chief Minister reacted too, “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan”

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

Subramanian Swamy has more to add. He said the attacked region in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was mostly part of the Indian territory. In a tweet, Swamy said, “We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self-defence”.

We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 26, 2019

Even if the region belonged to Pakistan, India has the right of self-defence according to the United Nations charter, added the MP. The Indian government did the right thing considering what Pakistan has been doing for a long time in terms of attacks. It was right of the Indian government to give Pakistan 1000 bombs.

While Yashwant Sinha, former finance and external affairs minister congratulated IAF by saying, “Congratulations to our brave air force for a brilliant operation across the LOC.”

Congratulations to our brave air force for a brilliant operation across the LOC. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) February 26, 2019

