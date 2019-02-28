IAF strike: Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated effectively. The firing stopped around 7 am

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack on the Indian convoy, the Indian Air Force successfully executed against air strikes against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) launchpads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday. This was followed by air strikes in retaliation by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday morning. The Indian Air Force on Wednesday claimed that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force. The enemy F-16 jet, that violated Indian air space, was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire within 3km of Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reports said. However, the condition of the Pakistani pilot is unknown. In a similar claim, The Pakistan Air Force too claimed that they shot down two fighter jets inside Pakistani airspace and captured both the pilots.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, said that Pakistan currently has only 1 downed Indian pilot in custody, adding that Pakistan Air Force has gunned down 2 Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace. He said that one of the aircraft fell inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other fell inside Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, he retracted its statement claiming it had captured two Indian pilots and said it had only one Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in its custody.

Here are the live updates:

– Indian Commercial Pilots Association writes to PMO, extend support in the fight against terrorism

– US, UK, France ask UN to blacklist UN

– Cross border firing on

