IAF strike Pakistan: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley was noted saying that if the United States can conduct an operation in Abbottabad, then Indian can also do that. He further added by saying that it used to be an imagination, a desire, a frustration, a disappointment but today this is possible.

IAF strike Pakistan: There were reports of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, a day after Mirage 2000- fighter jets of the Indian Air Force bombed three Jaish terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan. Pakistani forces targeted Indian Army positions with mortars and small ammunition. Indian forces also retaliated with equal calibre weapons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the security situation on the border skirmishes with Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sithararaman on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. While attending the National Youth Festival 2019, Modi immediately rushed towards the panellist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was present, soon after a piece of paper was handed over to him by an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Before Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs big statement came out, Home Minister Rajnath Singh rechecked the security situation on the borders. Arun Jaitley invoked the anti-Osama operation in a statement in which he is noted saying that a week is too long a time for any country. Remembering how US Navy SEALs took Osama Bin Laden from Abbottabad (Pakistan), then why can’t India do the same. It used to be an imagination, a desire, a frustration, a disappointment but today it is possible.

In a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval NSA, RAW chief, Home Secretary and other officials at North block, a detailed presentation about the security situation on the borders was presented in front of the members.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More